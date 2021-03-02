VINCI Airports rewarded for its quality of service

VINCI Airports has received 12 awards for seven of its airports in Portugal, Serbia and Costa Rica, as part of the 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, unveiled by Airports Council International (ACI). This ranking, based on passenger votes, is the world’s benchmark for airport quality of service.

This year, ACI’s ASQ ranking also rewards airports for integrating specific sanitary measures for travel in the world of COVID-19. In this regard, VINCI Airports stands out for the rapid and global implementation of its campaign of health measures called ‘Protecting Each Other’ – a campaign certified in August by Bureau Veritas in France, the United Kingdom and Portugal, making VINCI Airports the first airport operator to obtain a sanitary validation on an international network of airports.

Rewarded airports of the VINCI Airports network are:

Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Ponta Delgada and Madeira airports in Portugal: the airports of Lisbon, Faro, Porto, and Ponta Delgada each received the ‘Best Airport’ award in their category. The airports of Faro, Porto and Ponta Delgada also won, as well as Madeira Airport, the ‘Best hygiene measures’ award. These awards are a nationwide consolidation of Lisbon Airport winning in November the ‘Best European Airport of the Year 2020’ Award, for the first time in its history.

Belgrade Airport in Serbia: two years after integrating into the VINCI Airports network, Belgrade Airport received for the first time the ‘Best Airport’ Award, showcasing the ongoing passenger experience transformation and improvement dynamic. The airport also receives the ‘Best hygiene measures’ Award for implementing the ‘Protecting Each Other’ campaign and being awarded ACI Airport Health Accreditation.

Guanacaste Airport in Costa Rica: after being rewarded in 2019 for the ‘highest service quality progression’ only 18 months after joining the VINCI Airports network, Guanacaste Airport this year wins the ‘Best Airport’ and ‘Best hygiene measures’ Awards. In August, the airport received ACI Airport Health Accreditation.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the US, whose terminals E and F are operated by VINCI Airports, also received the awards for ‘Best Airport’ and ‘Best hygiene measures’.

“VINCI Airports was able to quickly adapt its health measures to the COVID-19 pandemic, while respecting the passenger experience, which is a pillar of our model,” comments Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports. “Thanks to the diversity of our network, we will continue to anticipate travellers’ expectations and will keep developing innovations that will benefit the quality of service in all our airports.”