“Now is the time for kids to fly” at Istanbul Airport

Istanbul Airport has launched a “Now is the Time for Kids to Fly” service to implement the innovations it offers under the concept of being a “Children and Family Friendly Airport”, in order to make travelling enjoyable for families with children.

iGA has developed various solutions for families to travel more comfortably and happily at Istanbul Airport. The concept was introduced to the public on 23 April – National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

The “Child and Family Friendly Airport” concept draws its inspiration from children’s multifaceted interests and the questions they ask while exploring.

iGA has built a nature-concept playground to ensure that children enjoy themselves and build a bond with nature, as well as a sea-concept playground where various species are explained to help children explore the sea.

iGA has built the glacier-themed playground consisting of snow and ice, so that children can explore the miracles of water. There is also a sky-themed playground and a space theme park, so that they can explore the planets.

The playground, which features five different game concepts, covers an area of 700sqm.

When guests with children arrive at Istanbul Airport, they encounter the CiGA character in the areas exclusively designed for them as part of the “Children and Family Friendly Airport” concept. Families with children can park their cars in spots reserved for them in the airport car park. At the terminal entrance, children and their families can pass through special doors designed exclusively for them in the form of a space shuttle.

There is a free buggy service for children between the ages of 0 and 2 and special welcoming and farewell assistance for the 0-6 age group.

The “iGA PASS” membership programme, which aims to maximise the travel experience, also offers services for families with children. While parents wait for their flights in the iGA Lounge, children can play games and watch cartoons. Parents can monitor their children in the play room on screens in the food court.

As part of “Now is the Time for Kids to Fly” events, a film produced by iGA for 23 April was also screened. iGA CEO Kadri Samsunlu explained what awaits children at Istanbul Airport to the film’s main character, Minik Derin, during their conversation.