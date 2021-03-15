Vilnius Airport opens COVID-19 testing site

From March, passengers travelling through Vilnius Airport have the option of conveniently conducting the necessary COVID-19 test before or after their flight. Lithuanian laboratory ‘Rezus.lt’ has opened a testing site on the premises of Lithuania’s main air gateway. The provider plans to open similar testing sites at Kaunas and Palanga airports in April.

Passengers who seek to conduct a COVID-19 test at the airport are urged to register online at www.rezus.lt or by phone, arrive at the testing site at least five minutes before the scheduled appointment, and prepare their personal documents. Tests will be conducted in temporary buildings at a visible and convenient location just outside the main terminal building. The site is open for both departing and arriving passengers, with the price list available on the provider’s website.

“All over the world, new requirements and procedures are being enforced for civil aviation,” says Dainius Čiuplys, Head of Operations and Infrastructure, Lithuanian Airports. “In our eyes, one of the most significant measures, which will likely remain in place for a longer period of time, is Coronavirus testing, which in itself enables everyone to travel safely and with confidence. We as an organisation have a clear plan and have put significant effort into complying with the standards of what is a new reality in the travel industry. We aim to adhere to all the new requirements and remain a convenient air gateway as travel demand eventually returns.”

Travellers are urged to consider the additional time needed to conduct the test and complete airport procedures including check-in, security and border control. They are recommended to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled flight.

The Vilnius Airport testing site will provide passengers with all the most common test types currently available, but with more countries accepting rapid antigen tests as a quick and trustworthy option, the antigen test currently receives most demand from the airport’s passengers.

“For us as a medical research company, entering Lithuania’s airports is quite a challenge, since such a project has never been done before,” says Daiva Kazlauskienė, Director of ‘Rezus.lt’ and President of Lithuania’s diagnostics and treatment providers’ association. “Nevertheless, we already have experience in providing tests for passengers who need to receive their results quickly. We are certain that we will successfully adapt to the new environment and be an important part in the travel process.”