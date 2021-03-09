Swissport wins IAG at Berlin Brandenburg Airport

Swissport and International Airlines Group (IAG) have signed a three-year contract covering airport ground services for the airlines of IAG at the new Berlin Brandenburg International Airport. Since the opening of the new airport, Swissport has been growing its customer base to currently 17 airlines, providing them with a full range of ground services.

A British Airways flight to London Heathrow was the first flight under the new agreement, which covers airport ground services for flights of British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, including passenger services at check-in and gates, ramp handling, baggage loading and pushback services, as well as aircraft cleaning. The cooperation starts with three flights every weekend in March and will be extended to two daily flights from 1 April 2021.

“We are honoured by the trust placed in us by IAG and their airlines at our new base in Berlin,” says Carsten Zuberbier, Managing Director of Swissport in Berlin. “Our customers can rely on our quality services and the full dedication of our passenger service and ramp agents. As the first-choice partner for airlines around the world, Swissport supports the restart of aviation on the ground as the sector emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since moving operations from the former Tegel Airport to the new BER Airport at the end of October 2020, Swissport has been steadily adding international airline customers in Berlin. With a workforce of now some 200 employees, the company currently serves 17 airlines at Berlin Brandenburg International Airport.

Swissport also operates a modern air cargo warehouse at Berlin Brandenburg. In 2020, Swissport served roughly one million passengers and handled some 7,400 tons of air cargo in Berlin.