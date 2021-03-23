Soaring demand for private spaces at Doha and Dubai sleep lounges

New figures from lounge and airport experience company Airport Dimensions suggest how some elements of the non-aeronautical revenue mix will remain strong performers as we emerge into a post-COVID era, and how spending patterns may change as the airport business begins to recover. Occupancy levels at the company’s new sleep ‘n fly Sleep Lounges at Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Dubai International Airport (DXB) are exceeding expectations and even pre-COVID levels of occupancy.

The 50-bed Sleep Lounge at DOH has grown occupancy every month to record levels, just six months after opening in September 2020. Meanwhile, the 22-bed facility at DXB Terminal 3 Concourse C – which launched in late-November 2020 – is also trading well, with occupancy levels in line with pre-COVID expectations. Combined, both Sleep Lounges have already provided for in excess of 100,000 guest hours of rest or social distancing to travellers at these two Gulf mega hubs, which continue to reliably connect the world even in times of COVID.

Both DOH and DXB Sleep Lounges provide travellers with a private space away from the hustle and bustle of the airport, giving passengers the opportunity to relax and socially distance while travelling. Single and couple or family pod and cabin options are available to suit all passenger needs.

Robust health and safety measures are also in place for the protection of guests and staff. These include regular disinfection with specialised high-tech nanotechnology disinfectants proven to neutralise germs and viruses for extended periods of time.

“The uptake of our sleep ‘n fly Sleep Lounges in Doha and Dubai is very strong, and our private spaces are in high demand in spite of the challenges the travel industry is still facing,” says Errol McGlothan, Managing Director (EMEA & APAC), Airport Dimensions. “This undoubtedly reflects a shift in traveller needs and patterns. Despite COVID, people still want to fly, but more passengers are now looking for a private, hygienic and comfortable space to relax at the airport due to longer dwell times and the desire to socially distance from fellow travellers. Airport Dimensions is well placed to meet this growing demand and to provide safe and comfortable spaces for passengers during their journey, and we’re looking forward to bringing further growth to this sector in the coming months.”