Six of Groupe ADP’s international airports ranked among world’s best

Groupe ADP has once again been recognised by the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) ranking established by Airports Council International (ACI) for the year 2020. This ranking is made by passenger votes and recognises the quality of service offered by the airports in different regions of the world.

Six international airports operated by Groupe ADP, or its subsidiary TAV Airports and GMR Airports, were highly placed in the ranking:

Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, is one of the best European airports welcoming between 2 and 5 million passengers per year. Within this category, the airport also wins the title of best European airport for the sanitary device set up.

Franjo-Tuđman International Airport in Zagreb, Croatia, also belongs to the best European airports handling between 2 and 5 million passengers per year.

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius, is renowned for the best hygiene measures in Africa.

Indira Gandhi Delhi International Airport, India, is ranked Asia-Pacific’s best airport welcoming over 40 million passengers per year. By 2014, it had already been captured into the top position among airports between 25 to 40 million passengers per year.

Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport, India, is awarded Asia-Pacific best airport welcoming 15 to 25 million passengers per year. The airport has consistently featured among the top ranked global airports in the ASQ/ACI survey for the past nine consecutive years.

Finally, Amman Queen Alia International Airport, Jordan, is Middle East best airport in the category of airports welcoming between 5 and 15 million passengers per year. The airport wins this title for the third consecutive year.

“For the fifth year in a row, airports in our network have been awarded prizes, rewarding the constant commitment and professionalism of the teams deployed all around the world by Groupe ADP and its partners,” says Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO, Groupe ADP. “Year after year, our airports are raising themselves to the highest standards and are recognised for the work accomplished in the design and management of their facilities, the improvement of hospitality and quality of service for passengers and now the sanitary widespread measures. These distinctions attest to our know-how in creating value on our network with efficient and virtuous airports.”

ASQ/ACI is the only survey measuring passenger satisfaction while at the airport. The survey was carried out at 300 airports all over the world via questions completed by passengers who judged 34 performance indicators (access, check-in, security, layout, shopping, bars and restaurants, etc). Each airport uses the same methodology, creating an industrial database that enables benchmarking. ACI’s Airport Service Quality programme also has a feature to facilitate the sharing of best practices between airport operators.