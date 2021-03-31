Prague Airport launches Fly via Prague service for self-connecting passengers

Prague Airport launches a new service on 1 April 2021 for self-connecting passengers, transferring between flights operated by different airlines. The Fly via Prague service is designed to increase the airport’s potential as a transfer hub. The main partner of Prague Airport is the Kiwi.com ticket portal.

Passengers who purchase a connection via Václav Havel Airport Prague on the Kiwi.com portal on 1 April will receive a complimentary package of Fly via Prague benefits. At a time of resumption of demand, the offer will include, for example, Security FastTrack service, which accelerates the security screening procedure and spares passengers queuing, and favourably priced visits to selected airport lounges. In addition, while waiting for the connecting flight, passengers will be able to enjoy airport shopping using discount vouchers in various shops based on the current offer. Travellers with checked baggage on flights operated by selected airlines departing from Terminal 2 will also have the option of using the Self-Service Bag Drop.

“The goal of Fly via Prague is to support the transfer product of Prague Airport and increase the share of transfer passengers at the airport in Prague. At the same time, we want to enhance their customer experience and support individual airlines with this step,” says Jakub Puchalský, Member of the Prague Airport Board of Directors. “Self-connect travelling was on the rise even before the current crisis, and the trend will continue, favoured in particular by the young generation of passengers who look for multiple travel options and value flexibility when travelling. We are pleased that we can join other airports which already offer similar services and that our first partner of the product is Kiwi.com.”

If a passenger decides to use the new service, together with the flight booking confirmation, they will receive a Smart Pass representing a package of vouchers and discounts on selected commercial services at the airport in Prague, containing all product information.

“We are proud to cooperate with Prague Airport and the Fly via Prague transfer service for self-connecting passengers,” comments Luc Viguie, Vice President of Business Development, Kiwi.com. “We believe that Virtual Interlining has an even more important role now and in the future by giving travellers greater choice and the possibility to reach their desired destination whilst saving time and money. Fly via Prague will make the transfer experience smoother and more enjoyable with the exclusive benefits included in the Smart Pass bundle given to all the self-connecting passengers booking their travel via Prague Airport on Kiwi.com.”

A total of six routes can be used as part of the self-connect travel via the airport in Prague. The individual variants of the product differ according to the terminal of arrival and subsequent departure and also according to the baggage – whether the passenger is flying with checked baggage or carry-on baggage only. Fly via Prague signs in two colours, shown in the received Smart Pass, will help passengers navigate the airport.