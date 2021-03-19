Munich Airport’s LabCampus innovation centre to test autonomous vehicles

The LabCampus innovation centre being built at Munich Airport has reached its next major milestone: Argo AI, one of the world’s leading technology companies in the autonomous driving sector, will be using the potential at and around LabCampus for testing and development of its vehicles.

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has partnerships with US car maker Ford and the VW Group. Last year, the latter invested $2.6 billion in Argo AI. Since then, Munich has been the European headquarters for Argo AI.

Under the contractual agreement that now, with the agency and consulting services of CBRE GmbH, has been signed, Argo AI will build a test track at Munich Airport and lease space at the first LabCampus office building LAB 48, which is planned to open in 2022. The autonomously driven vehicles are to be tested under realistic conditions in various traffic situations on the test track, which will be built near the aircraft maintenance hangars in the southwestern part of the airport site.

“This deal illustrates the vast potential of the LabCampus as a think tank and test laboratory for forward-looking mobility concepts. Argo AI’s commitment is therefore an important signal to all other firms that can benefit from the vast opportunities of this innovation centre,” explains Jost Lammers, Chief Executive Officer, Flughafen München GmbH.

Dr. Marc Wagener, Managing Director, LabCampus GmbH, adds: “By providing this testing ground at Munich Airport for major players in key industries, we are boosting Bavaria’s appeal and competitiveness as a high-tech location.”