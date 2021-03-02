London City Airport receives global customer service award

London City Airport has been recognised as one of the best airports in Europe in the prestigious 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards. The customer service award, voted for by passengers, saw London City, alongside Krakow and Keflavik airports, recognised in the 5-15 million passengers per year category.

This was the airport’s first year in the category following 2019’s record-breaking 5.1 million passengers and follows success in the 1-5 million category in 2019.

“To be recognised in this way by our customers is absolutely amazing and testament to the brilliant job our staff do day in, day out – they’re the ones that truly deserve all the credit,” says Alison FitzGerald, Chief Operating Officer, London City Airport. “We’ve long been known for offering one of the quickest airport experiences in the world, but I now hope that as passengers book their summer holidays, they will also see London City as the friendliest airport to fly from. We really can’t wait to welcome them back as our airline partners start to scale up their operations.”

In 2020, the airport was one of the first in the UK to be awarded an industry health accreditation standard and implemented a range of new health and safety measures for customers, including opening a landside testing facility with Collinson that offers all required arrival and departure testing for UK and global markets.