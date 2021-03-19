Hermes Airports’ vision for sustainable development

Hermes Airports remains committed to the European Green Deal and contributes in developing strategies for responding to climate change challenges. Since 2009, the operator of Larnaka and Pafos airports has developed a plan to optimise its infrastructure while nurturing an environmental culture for its employees and business associates. Larnaka and Pafos airports have already attained Level 3+ Neutrality of ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation, certifying in this way the offsetting measures adopted for the airports’ carbon dioxide emissions.

Moreover, within the next decade, the company will implement new ‘green’ technologies alongside the reinforcement of its policy for environmental protection. Based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN, Hermes Airports in currently implementing a structured methodology on a wide range of its projects, which integrates international practices aligned with the Green Deal goals.

“For more than a decade, Hermes Airports supports sustainable development, as well as the protection of the environment, which is a significant goal for the company,” says Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager Aviation Development and Communication, Hermes Airports. “The objective is to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions deriving from the operation of the two terminal buildings in the next few years. Concurrently, we are working together with the rest of the airport community, to create synergies for the protection of the environment, based on the international standards of sustainable development in our industry.”