Helsinki Airport wins two awards: best airport in Europe in its size category and recognition for hygiene measures during COVID-19

Helsinki Airport has been selected as the best European airport in its size category in 2020, winning Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award. The airport also received recognition for the hygiene measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Serving passengers and maintaining a premium customer experience are of primary importance to us also in times of crisis,” says Ulla Lettijeff, Airport Director for Helsinki Airport at Finavia. “We can be extremely proud of this award, because last year was very trying for us in many ways. Thanks for the award are due to every employee at the airport. They have worked on the front line, ensuring smooth and safe travel during the COVID-19 crisis. I want to express my warmest thanks to everyone for their excellent work.”

Since January 2020, Finavia has taken measures to further improve communication and health security at its airports so that passengers can feel safe at the airport.

Helsinki Airport has also introduced new innovative practices, such as the COVID-19 sniffer dogs that have received worldwide attention and the UVC disinfection of security control trays.

“Smooth processes, high-quality services and a customer experience that exceeds expectations are the goals we work for every day at Helsinki Airport,” Lettijeff explains. “It is an honour to receive recognition for this work and be rated the best European airport in our size category. I am particularly proud of the recognition for our hygiene measures, because health security has been a top priority for us.”

The airport is currently being renewed under the Helsinki Airport development programme with a focus on customer experience and passenger comfort. The ASQ Award is a recognition for the dedication and commitment to premium passenger service expertise. The award decision is based on passenger surveys.

“This gives hope for the future,” Lettijeff adds. “It’s great to know that we are doing the right things at the right time. We have pioneered in trying innovative practices in this situation that is new to everyone. Our biggest reward is the positive feedback from our customers. The year was difficult, but the excellent cooperation enabled us to pull through.”