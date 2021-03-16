Electric ‘elephant’ de-ices aircraft: E-mobility on the rise at Munich Airport

The fleet of de-icing vehicles at Munich Airport has received particularly powerful and environmentally-friendly support: the all-electric ‘Elephant e-BETA’ from Vestergaard is now in use at EFM, the company responsible for de-icing and aircraft towing at Munich Airport.

According to the manufacturer, the ‘Elephant e-BETA’ is the first electric de-icing vehicle. The spray arms and nozzles, which are driven by electric motors, perform the de-icing of aircraft silently and effectively. At the heart of the vehicle is a generously dimensioned lithium-ion battery power pack that enables the electric de-icing of around 10 to 15 aircraft. This allows the de-icing vehicle to complete about two to three hours of operation without needing to be recharged.

The vehicle still drives to the de-icing areas with a conventional diesel engine and can therefore be used flexibly, but at the site itself, the engine is switched off and the all-electric de-icing begins.