Edinburgh Airport staff to trial pre-departure rapid testing

Pre-departure rapid testing that delivers results within 15 minutes will be trialled at Edinburgh Airport as part of recovery planning for aviation in Scotland. The week-long trial starts on Monday 1 March 2021 and uses tests that only require a saliva sample, meaning no nasal swab and a more positive testing experience.

PocDoc and BioSure are running the trial, using PocDoc’s end-to-end testing solution and the new, groundbreaking BioSure saliva antigen test.

The trial will be open to staff and campus volunteers due to low passenger numbers and will demonstrate how testing can be scaled at airports, potentially adding to the testing capability already in place at Edinburgh Airport.

“We know testing will be part of our travelling future, so it makes absolute sense that we look at how that is possible in an airport environment as we prepare for aviation’s recovery,” says Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Airport. “Although there is a lack of detail on when that recovery might be able to take place, we are going to do all we can as an airport to make sure we put processes in place so we are in the strongest position possible when conditions allow. This trial with PocDoc and BioSure will provide some insight into rapid, efficient and affordable testing and we will study the findings before deciding our next steps.”

Steve Roest, CEO & founder, PocDoc, comments: “COVID-19 has seen the travel industry brought to its knees, but we believe 2021 will see a much happier year for the sector. Everyone is aware of the extent of the testing problem and we believe we have found a solution. The very quick, reliable, cost-effective and safe service will help unlock travel and provide a massive boost to consumers and travel operators alike. To book a test, all you need to do is visit https://www.mypocdoc.co.uk/workplace-screening/.”