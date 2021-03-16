Cologne Bonn and Chicago Rockford airports sign cooperation agreement

Cologne Bonn Airport and Chicago Rockford International Airport have announced they have signed an Airport Cooperation Agreement to mutually develop the air cargo traffic between their two regions. The partnership will strengthen the knowledge sharing between these two strong cargo service airports and support the collective air cargo reach of each airport. Additionally, the airports expect to work on cutting-edge initiatives to develop high-quality handling systems for e-commerce cargo.

Chicago Rockford International Airport handled 383,915 metric tons of air cargo in 2020, a 17% increase over the previous year. It is the second-largest UPS hub in North America and a base of operations for Amazon Air.

Meanwhile, Cologne Bonn Airport is home to top global cargo airlines including UPS, FedEx, DHL and Amazon Air. Its annual air cargo throughput was 863,000 metric tons in 2020.

Cooperation Agreement

The agreement is a catalyst for both airports to further optimise their burgeoning air cargo business. Joint goals include attracting additional cargo airlines, alleviating on-ground challenges, and impacting the movement of products quickly to their final destinations.

Additionally, both airports agree to support current cargo customers by evaluating processes and procedures. The aim is to make ground and cargo handling more efficient and shorten the delivery times for logistics companies.

“The pronounced similarities between our two airports provide a springboard for us to move forward proactively and efficiently to positively impact business, continued economic development and job growth in our regions,” says Mike Dunn, Executive Director, Chicago Rockford International Airport. “With our goals aligned, together we can enhance services and capabilities benefitting our cargo customers.”

The agreement is a partnership unique to the industry and progressive in its approach to further manage the increasing needs for worldwide e-commerce and cargo carriers.

“With the cooperation agreement between Chicago Rockford International Airport and Cologne Bonn Airport we will establish a regular communication and exchange platform,” explains Johan Vanneste, President & CEO, Cologne Bonn Airport. “The aforementioned exchange will not only include airport operations, aircraft handling and cargo handling, but also security, marketing and sales, as well as air cargo and e-commerce market development.”