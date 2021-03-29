Belfast City Airport announces COVID testing centre with Randox

Belfast City Airport has announced an onsite COVID testing centre in partnership with leading global diagnostics firm Randox, in preparation for the return of its international flights in the coming months. The centre will offer both PCR tests and antigen (lateral flow) tests and will give passengers access to quick and safe testing.

“The PCR and antigen tests are a current requirement for passengers heading to the Netherlands, and with our KLM flights due to recommence over the next month, it is imperative that we have the testing facilities in place to enable those travelling for essential reasons to be able to do so in a convenient manner,” says Judith Davis, Airport Operations Manager, Belfast City Airport. “The testing facilities will also help with forward planning for those who are connecting through major hub airports, such as Manchester and London Heathrow, or travelling to sunshine destinations with our new airline partner Ryanair, allowing them to take the test before they leave Northern Ireland.”

Belfast City Airport was recently the first airport in Northern Ireland to achieve ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation for its extensive and thorough health and safety measures, such as sanitising stations throughout the terminal and requiring anyone entering to wear a face covering.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is at the forefront of our operations and those travelling to the airport can be reassured that stringent measures are in place,” Davis adds.

David Adamson, Regional Manager, Randox Laboratories, comments: “Along the roadmap out of lockdown, testing will remain a key part of the response to COVID-19 – not only to identify cases and prevent further spread, but also to assist with a return to social and economic normality. The Randox Health Travel Centre at Belfast City Airport, providing accurate and cost-effective antigen and gold standard PCR testing, is another positive step towards the normalisation of travel. We are pleased to be working with the airport to support their enormous efforts to restore public confidence in international travel and to get people back in the air again if and when they are required to do so.”

Work for the test centre is already underway, with H&J Martin Asset Management Services completing the fit out to include a resting area for passengers who have taken their test, and is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.