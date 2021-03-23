AGS Airports introduces PCR and rapid antigen testing at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports

New rapid COVID-19 testing facilities have been introduced at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports. The terminal-based facilities offer both PCR and antigen testing for passengers currently travelling for essential purposes during lockdown. AGS Airports has introduced the new testing facilities in its Scottish airports in partnership with ICTS UK & Ireland and TAC Healthcare Group. Plans are also underway to introduce testing capacity at the group’s other airport in Southampton.

Facilities at the airport have been designed to support pre-booked appointments for passenger and results for PCR testing are returned within 24 hours while antigen takes just 15 minutes.

PCR testing can be done either via a park-and-test method in the airport car parks or a walk-up test within the terminal.

Passengers are advised to make appointments for either testing method in advance and directly through the Aberdeen and Glasgow airports’ individual websites, which also include links to the latest government travel advice.

Specialist TAC Healthcare-run testing labs have been set up to provide passengers with a quick and convenient pre-flight service. The ICTS Security teams will facilitate the testing provisions at both airports while continuing to provide aviation security services.

“Although many air services have been grounded throughout the pandemic, our airports have remained open to support critical services including Highlands and Islands routes, essential oil and gas operations and vital hub connectivity for key workers,” says Mark Johnston, Chief Operating Officer, AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen and Glasgow airports. “The introduction of these on-site testing facilities will not only provide passengers travelling for essential purposes with a quick and convenient service, they will hopefully play a crucial role in the safe resumption of wider domestic and international travel in the weeks and months ahead.”

Phil Webb, CEO of C7 Health (Parent Company of TAC Healthcare Group), comments: “We have been performing testing in Aberdeen for 12 months now, primarily within the offshore oil and gas industry, and we look forward to applying the same level of efficiency and care that TAC Healthcare Group has become synonymous with, to the aviation sector. We are proud to play our part in creating a safe and trusted environment for air travel within the AGS Group.”

Andy Kynoch, Managing Director, ICTS UK & Ireland, adds: “With the roadmap out of lockdown published on 22 February 2021, we look forward to the lifting of restrictions on air travel. We are delighted to be in the position to facilitate a process which will enable the return of air travel. This process will also stimulate the healing of the aviation sector, which we have been a part of for over 33 years. As a Group, we are incredibly proud of the agility with which we have been able to be at the forefront in assisting our clients in getting aviation back in the air.”