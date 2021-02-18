Vanderlande screening lanes to streamline security checkpoints at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s (CLT) new security checkpoints feature Vanderlande’s automated screening lanes as part of a major terminal expansion project.

To increase operational capacity and provide its customers with a positive experience, the airport undertook a $600 million (€500m) terminal expansion project in December 2019. The project includes the consolidation of the airport’s five security checkpoints into three high-efficiency checkpoints, all equipped with Automated Screening Lanes (ASLs) to increase throughput and enhance security. Vanderlande was selected through an RFP process for the design and installation of the first five ASLs, which were deployed in December 2020.

Featuring the latest technology and powered by Vanderlande’s premium remote screening software, the state-of-the-art ASLs will allow CLT to centralise its screening operations to further improve operational efficiency. The modular design of the lanes also eases the transition from AT X-rays to CT technology.

“We are proud to support CLT in its terminal expansion project,” says Andrew Manship, Executive Vice President Airports and Board Member, Vanderlande. “We are looking forward to building on this new collaborative relationship which will help the airport reach its objectives, as well as provide a seamless screening experience to its passengers.”