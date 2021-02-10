SITA injects smart low-touch solutions into Bahrain International Airport amid COVID-19 recovery

Backed by SITA’s state-of-the-art technology, Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) newly-opened passenger terminal is better prepared to respond to the changing demands of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ultra-modern facility positions BIA as the most advanced boutique airport in the Gulf, increasing its capacity to 14 million passengers per year.

A key focus for Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the airport’s operator and managing body, was to optimise the passenger experience and operations to quickly recover from the pandemic through 2021 and beyond.

Using SITA’s Operations at Airports portfolio, the airport benefits from real-time insights, improved stakeholder collaboration, and increased agility to optimise operations. The solution includes SITA’s Flight Info Display Systems (FIDS), providing a dynamic platform for communicating important information and managing passenger flow.

SITA is also providing Flex, its advanced cloud-based passenger processing solution. Flex allows airlines and the airport to develop new cloud-native applications for passengers and airport workers that transform the passenger experience and create new revenue opportunities. Flex will be delivered with SITA Smart Path kiosks enabling a low-touch mobile and biometric-enabled check-in experience that combats COVID-19 by reducing passenger and staff risk of contracting the virus.

The SITA solution also includes a baggage reconciliation system to help manage the delivery of passengers’ bags end-to-end.

“We’re excited to reach this important milestone with Bahrain International Airport, despite the challenges of COVID-19,” says Roger Nakouzi, Vice President Sales, SITA. “Thanks to new SITA technology, Bahrain International Airport can leap forward and make operations resilient, agile, and safer for all passengers. The implementation allows for deeper integration of Smart Path throughout the airport and further installation of automated systems, future-proofing the airport for decades to come.”

The Airport Modernisation Program (AMP) is the largest investment in Bahrain’s aviation sector for more than 20 years and will usher in a new era for air transport in the kingdom.

“In addition to the new passenger terminal, the AMP includes several infrastructure development projects that will contribute to the realisation of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, laying the foundation for a more sustainable and diversified economy,” says Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, Chief Executive Officer, BAC. “With SITA’s support, we have enhanced operational efficiency and are in a stronger position to meet the new standards and measures required during COVID-19. We are excited to become one of the most advanced airports in the region and look forward to delivering a smarter, safer, and more comfortable travel experience.”

The ICT contract was undertaken collaboratively between SITA-Thales signed with the Ministry of Transport on behalf of Bahrain International Airport.

For many countries, including Bahrain, economic recovery from the pandemic relies heavily on travel and tourism, sectors that are suffering due to COVID-19. SITA has been working closely with governments, airlines, and airports to support the implementation of strong border controls that have helped minimise and manage the pandemic’s impact globally.