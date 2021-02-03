Riga Airport urges passengers to travel responsibly

Riga Airport has called on those passengers who currently need to travel to do so responsibly, carefully observing the epidemiological safety requirements set at the airport and on flights, and clarifying in good time all the conditions for entry into their country of destination. The airport has comprehensive measures in place and has received the high four-star rating for its implemented safety protocols in the prestigious Skytrax aviation rating.

An online study conducted by the airport at the end of last year, in which 1,010 respondents aged 18 to 65 were interviewed, shows that 72% of respondents feel protected from COVID-19 risks at Riga Airport thanks to the implemented safety measures.

“Statistics show that the aviation industry is currently one of the safest modes of transport, and much more traceable than land transport or the ‘movement’ of the virus inland,” says Laila Odiņa, Chairperson of the Airport Board. “Air transport is a strictly supervised and easily traceable industry – data from airport inspections show that almost 100% of passengers may present a negative COVID-19 test result on entry and have completed an e-certificate on Covidpass.lv; therefore, if necessary, the virus can be easily traced, if a positive case of COVID-19 is nevertheless detected. Since May, the airport has been closely following the latest epidemiological guidelines and the recommendations of European and international aviation organisations in order to implement the most effective measures, thus contributing to limiting the spread of the virus. Riga Airport has joined the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Aviation Industry Charter for COVID-19, confirming the company’s ability to work to the highest standards of epidemiological safety and to cooperate at both national and international level to reduce the risk of the spread of the disease.”

The airport has strict rules on the use of masks and access to the terminal, the compliance with which is controlled by security staff when checking ticket booking. All customer service points at the airport are equipped with safety glass, protecting both passengers and employees. The airport adheres to high standards of cleanliness – surfaces are disinfected on a regular basis and cleaning has been intensified in common-use areas and vehicles, while passengers have access to non-contact hand disinfection stands. Although the number of flights has decreased, the airport uses the entire terminal to serve passengers, meaning a wide range of distancing options, complemented by markings on the floor and chairs, helping passengers keep the required distance easier.

Meanwhile, an E. Gulbis Laboratory contactless COVID-19 testing point is now available at Riga Airport. The results of the tests can be obtained after 24 hours. The airport, in cooperation with E. Gulbis Laboratory, is working on the establishment of a permanent COVID-19 testing point, which will be located in the arrivals hall of the passenger terminal.