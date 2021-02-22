Riga Airport expands COVID-19 testing options

A permanent E. Gulbis Laboratory patient reception point has been opened at Riga Airport, offering travellers and employees of the airport and companies working at the airport an opportunity to take various types of COVID-19 tests, as well as perform other types of medical tests. The patient point is located in the airport’s check-in hall.

Taking into account the epidemiological safety measures in place at Riga Airport, passengers can visit the point not earlier than 72 hours before their flight and must present a boarding pass or booking confirmation before entering the terminal. The point will also be available to arriving passengers by presenting a boarding pass to enter the check-in hall, as well as to employees of the airport and companies working at the airport.

In addition to COVID-19 tests, other tests that are not subject to special handling or storage conditions can also be taken at the permanent patient point. More detailed information will be available from laboratory staff, upon specifying the respective test.

The contactless COVID-19 testing point of E. Gulbis Laboratory, which is located at the exit of Arrivals Hall E, also continues to operate at Riga Airport. This point is available to anyone interested and travellers can take a saliva test, the result of which is ready within 24 hours. This device can only be used by those airport guests and employees who have access to authentication tools recognised in Latvia: Swedbank, SEB, Luminor or Citadele internet bank, e-parakstsID or e-paraksts Mobile or Smart-ID.