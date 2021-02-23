Perth Airport upgrades Airport Management System with Veovo to boost efficiency for airline partners

Perth Airport has delivered a new operational system that will streamline airline and ground handler flight management processes. In partnership with Veovo, the project focused on improving operational performance and agility by using trusted data, analytics and intelligent automation to coordinate decision-making across the airport for every flight, every day.

Perth Airport Chief Operating Officer Scott Woodward explains that the transformation of its operational management systems will fast-track the airport’s ability to scale-up its operations efficiently when international and domestic travel fully resumes. “The new system will provide our airline partners and their handlers seamless and timely information, real-time flight updates, and the opportunity for increased collaboration between the airport and its users. And, with the current volatility, the need to deliver safe and reliable conditions for our airline partners to operate will be critical as the aviation industry recovers from the severe impacts of the pandemic.”

Perth Airport Chief Financial Officer Brian Pereira says that despite the pandemic, Perth Airport and Veovo have been able to undertake this complex upgrade and transition to the new system seamlessly, and with no unplanned disruptions to critical airport services. “This is a fantastic outcome for our airline partners.”

The Veovo Intelligent Airport Platform connects and analyses data spanning flights, airside and landside activities – to provide clarity in real-time for the airport, its aviation partners and its passengers. Decision support and optimisation tools enable the airport to build robust resourcing plans and proactively flex to handle irregular operations. This agility leads to improved resilience, more efficient gate allocations and a more predictable experience for customers.

“We’re delighted that Perth Airport has partnered with Veovo to undertake one of the industry’s most significant digital transformations at such a critically-important time,” says James Williamson, CEO Veovo. “While the whole industry rethinks its approach to operational planning, Perth Airport is leading the way on improving efficiency and the customer experience in the new age of travel.”