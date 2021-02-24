Istanbul Airport receives ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation

Istanbul Airport has been recognised at Level 1 ‘Mapping’ of Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation programme. As Turkey’s gateway to the world, Istanbul Airport has been accredited following its efforts to manage and reduce its carbon footprint as part of its comprehensive environmental and sustainability programme.

Carbon footprint management at Istanbul Airport

Sustainability is at the heart of every operation at Istanbul Airport, extending from the design to the building stage and now to operational processes.

A key aim is to reduce carbon emissions. In this regard, the Greenhouse Gas Inventory Management Procedure has been re-regulated to make it compatible with the requirements of the ISO 14064-1 International Standard for Greenhouse Gas Calculation and Verification Management Systems and the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, in order to calculate and report greenhouse gas emissions.

All of the airport’s energy consumption data has been traceable and all of its greenhouse gas emissions have been computable since the date the airport was opened. All systems are continuously checked with regular reviews, and sustainability is ensured.

The Greenhouse Gas Emission Management System applications at the airport were audited by inspectors approved by ACI, in line with the requirements of the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme and Istanbul Airport obtained accreditation at Level 1 ‘Mapping’. Upon fulfilling the requirement of three years of data history, Istanbul Airport aims to progress to the Level 3 ‘Optimisation’ certification process, reduce total carbon footprint after the three-year period, and take a step towards the Level 4 ‘Neutrality’ certification process.

“We are committed to reducing our impact on the climate”

Kadri Samsunlu, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of iGA Airport Operation, comments: “The subject of sustainability is at the very heart of all of the processes at Istanbul Airport. While continuing our operations in line with our environmental and sustainability principles, we are also making the utmost effort to protect the balance of the climate. This international certificate, which we have been awarded, is an important indicator of our sensibility on the subject of carbon emissions. We currently do not have a data history of previous years when it comes to the carbon footprint. Therefore, we have been entitled to receive the ‘Level One Carbon Emission’ certificate. But we have a long way to go. I have no doubt that we will receive the certificates of Levels 2, 3, and 4 upon accumulating three years of data history. As iGA, we are determined to minimise our impact on the climate by reducing our carbon footprint at Istanbul Airport. We optimise our energy consumptions which cause greenhouse gases through our effective energy management system and continually improve it through our productivity-related activities. Since its opening, we have accomplished bringing important aviation standards and aviation into life in a short time and our aim is to take the lead in the development and progress of the aviation industry from now on. We will continue our activities as a ‘climate-smart’ airport, within the framework of our environmental and sustainability policies.”

“Became a reference among the global hubs”

Olivier Jankovec, Director General, ACI EUROPE, says: “It is my pleasure to congratulate Istanbul Airport for achieving Level 1 in Airport Carbon Accreditation ‘Carbon Resources Mapping’! Ever since its opening two years ago, Istanbul airport has consistently delivered operational excellence and superior customer service, becoming in no time a reference amongst global hubs. Seeing the airport now joining Airport Carbon Accreditation is part of that drive for excellence – and the fact that this is happening amid the worst crisis ever experienced by the aviation sector should be met with praise. We all know that we cannot wait for the health crisis to abate to address the Climate Emergency. At the same time reducing carbon emissions comes at a cost that cannot be absorbed easily in normal circumstances, not to mention the current financial devastation faced by airports across Europe and beyond. Today’s news of Istanbul Airport’s successful accreditation exemplifies the continued commitment to climate action by the airport industry – a commitment that the sector doesn’t take lightly and that shouldn’t be taken for granted.”