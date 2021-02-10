Belfast City Airport among first in UK to become 5G-enabled

George Best Belfast City Airport is set to become one of the most highly connected transport hubs in the UK with the installation of 5G, after signing a contract in partnership with digital transformation specialist Exchange Communications.

Not only will the project provide a huge advantage for passengers, staff and airline partners, it will set Belfast City Airport on the road to becoming a ‘Smart airport’ and help establish its position as an industry leader in the field of IT infrastructure.

The project, which is set to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021, will see Scottish-based firm Exchange Communications implement the next generation in connectivity technology which will boost connection and download speeds across the airport, and smart-enable the building to support everything from intelligent automation to energy efficiency and enhanced security.

“Becoming a ‘Smart airport’ will have massive benefits,” says Brian Roche, Director of IT, Belfast City Airport. “It will help us further enhance the customer experience and passenger journey through the airport with an internet speed 100 times faster than 4G. It will also allow us to dispense with miles of cabling no longer required for the likes of our baggage drop system and security cameras, and also provides the opportunity to create a new revenue stream. I’m currently working on innovative plans to turn IT from a cost centre to a profit centre for the airport which is only possible thanks to the installation of 5G.”

Tom Sime, CEO Exchange Communications, comments: “Belfast City Airport is set to be a superb example of how 5G can revolutionise IT, resulting in faster connections, quicker streaming and responsive technology. It demonstrates what a huge asset 5G is, not just in terms of passengers and business partners enjoying better internet connection, but due to the possibilities it can lead to for making a profit and streamlining the tech required to ensure the smooth running of a busy travel hub.”