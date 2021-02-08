ACI World launches ‘Voice of the Customer’ recognition

Airports Council International (ACI) World has revealed those airports that have continued to prioritise listening and engaging with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘The Voice of the Customer’ recognition is for airports that have demonstrated significant efforts in gathering passenger feedback through the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme to help them better understand their customers during the pandemic. To qualify, an airport member must have collected three or more quarters of data. It is separate from the ASQ awards.

This year, 140 airports have been recognised around the world. Delivery of ‘The Voice of the Customer’ recognition is sponsored by Amadeus.

“The Voice of the Customer recognition celebrates the commitment of airports that continued listening to passengers and adapting processes and procedures to meet changing expectations of customer experience in response to COVID-19,” says Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World. “As our industry works towards recovery, airports that listen to – and prioritise the needs and expectations of – customers will be better-placed to respond. ACI’s ASQ programme gives airports the tools, objective measurement and benchmarking, for airports to gather information on the needs and expectations of customers and help drive their performance in response.”

Bruno Spada, Executive Vice President Airport IT, Amadeus, comments: “We are proud to support this important recognition of airports that relentlessly sought to gather passenger feedback during the pandemic. During that period, we have worked in partnership with airports to help them rapidly scale passenger handling capacity up or down, to serve passengers in new parts of the airport or ‘off-airport’ and to make their experience contactless. Despite the operational difficulties faced by all airports, we believe those that place the passenger at the centre of everything they do are well positioned to build safer and more satisfying, smoother experiences for travellers. We continue to innovate for recovery and beyond and will soon unveil more details about our new cloud solution for airport passenger services that brings together applications, hardware and services so airports can deliver a more agile and better-connected end-to-end experience than ever before.”