Finavia starts renovation of Helsinki Airport Terminal 2 departure lounge

The first phase of extensive renovation work has started at Helsinki Airport’s Terminal 2 departure lounge. The renovation, covering 35,000sqm, is part of the Helsinki Airport Development Programme which includes extension of Terminal 2. The renovation will completely revamp the existing departure lounge and arrivals hall, integrating them into the gate area and centralised baggage claim hall.

“We are able to start the renovation work one year in advance, as the number of passengers and flights has decreased significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Tuomo Lindstedt, Project Manager of the Terminal 2 extension project from Finavia. “In this way, passengers will also be able to enjoy the new facilities earlier than planned.”

In addition to the renovation work, the terminal is currently being expanded by 42,000sqm. In the new terminal area, there will be an impressive main entrance to be opened in 2022, as well as a new departure lounge and arrivals hall.

