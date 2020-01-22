Sheremetyevo Airport officially opens new Terminal С

The new Terminal C at Sheremetyevo International Airport opened on 17 January 2020. Aeroflot passengers on flight SU 2203 from Helsinki to Moscow were the first to use the high-tech new terminal. Terminal C was built as part of the Long-term Airport Development Program and forms part of the Northern Terminal Complex (Terminals B, C).

The official opening ceremony was attended by Aleksandr Yurchik, Transport Deputy Minister of Russia; Aleksandr Neradko, Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency; Igor Bryntsalov, Head of the Moscow Region Duma; Aleksandr Ponomarenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC SIA; Mikhail Vasilenko, CEO of JSC SIA; and Andrey Chikhanchin, Deputy CEO of Aeroflot, as well as other officials, partners of the SIA Group, and Russian and global media.

Terminal C is home to international carriers and has a capacity of 20 million passengers. The terminal complex comprises the main seven-floor passenger terminal building with a total area of 127,375sqm, a control tower to supervise aircraft ground movement, and a roofed six-level parking lot for 2,500 vehicles that is connected with the terminal via a pedestrian crossing.

A major challenge in the design and construction of Terminal С was to combine cutting-edge technology with a conceptual architectural and design plan following the traditions of Russian Constructivism.

Terminal С forms a single space together with Terminal B. Uniting the buildings under one roof was one of the toughest construction challenges. The single space enables passengers to use the services and technical capabilities of both terminals, while allowing transfer passengers to move quickly between them through the transit area.

“Our own investments into Terminal С amounted to RUB 32 billion (€465m),” says Aleksandr Ponomarenko, Chairman of the JSC SIA Board of Directors. “As a result, the new terminal will increase the airport’s capacity to 80 million passengers per year. This is a critical step as we work toward our strategic goal of serving 100 million passengers per year by 2030. Today, Sheremetyevo Airport is the largest airport in Russia and a critical part of the global transportation system. The launch of the new terminal will strengthen our competitive positions within the local and global markets, and our leading position among Europe’s major airports in terms of flight punctuality and passenger service quality proves that the business strategy we have chosen is a sound one.”

Upon the completion of the second construction phase of Terminal С and new passenger terminals, Sheremetyevo will strengthen its position as a key transit hub connecting Europe and Asia. Indeed, it is among Europe’s 10 busiest airports, growing 8.9% to 49.9 million passengers in 2019.