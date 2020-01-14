Mace appointed to lead Major Development Plan for Keflavik Airport

Isavia has appointed international construction and consultancy company Mace as Programme Manager for the Keflavik International Airport Major Development Plan (MDP).

Iceland’s largest airport handled nearly 10 million passengers last year. The MDP is a major component of Isavia’s plans to see Keflavik Airport become the major North Atlantic hub for air traffic, boosting the airport’s value as an engine for economic growth in Iceland.

Mace’s team of aviation specialists will deliver the MDP in multiple phases across a decade. The MDP is a multi-year terminal area development programme designed to provide additional passenger processing and aircraft parking capacity, along with passenger convenience and operational enhancements.

“Following an extensive and advanced procurement process we are certain that we have secured a great delivery partner for the upcoming development of Keflavik International Airport,” says Guðmundur Daði Rúnarsson, Technical and Infrastructure Director for Keflavik Airport at Isavia. “After working on major airport-related projects all over the world Mace brings experience and professionalism which is vital for successful delivery of complex airport projects. We look forward for a fruitful partnership for many years to come.”

New East Pier and new North Terminal

The current MDP, based on the Keflavik Airport Masterplan, is based on the provision of a new 85,000sqm East Pier, a new North Terminal and other associated works, all of which will increase the airport’s capacity to over 14.5 million passengers.

The Mace team will work with Icelandic engineering specialists Verkis to oversee and deliver the MDP.

In addition to enabling significant operational improvements, the MDP is intended to realise a host of social and environmental benefits, including the creation of jobs for local people and a positive move towards becoming one of the world’s most sustainable airports.

“I am delighted with our appointment to lead on the programme management of Keflavik Airport’s Major Development Plan; it’s a landmark win that serves as evidence of our ever-growing aviation offering,” says Jason Millett, Chief Operating Officer for Consultancy at Mace. “It allows us to be part of a truly transformative programme, where we can use our expertise from around the world to work with Isavia and create an airport that supports growth and opportunity across Iceland.”