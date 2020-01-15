Leeds Bradford Airport unveils plans for more efficient, sustainable terminal building

Leeds Bradford Airport is submitting fresh plans to build a state-of-the-art terminal, which aims to dramatically improve passenger experience, deliver one of the UK’s most environmentally-efficient airport buildings, and support greater economic prosperity for the Leeds City Region, Yorkshire and the North of England.

The new plans will be submitted in spring 2020, replacing the recently-consented scheme and existing terminal with a more efficient and sustainable development. The proposal is for construction of a three-floor, 34,000sqm terminal on an alternative site within the airport’s boundary.

The airport says that, if approved, the upgrade would create a modern terminal classified as ‘excellent’ by the BREEAM sustainability standard, which is awarded to only the most environmentally-efficient buildings. Completion of the terminal would also, it says, enable Leeds Bradford Airport to meet its target of net zero carbon emissions from airport operations by 2023.

Features to enhance passenger experience include better surface access with the site located closer to the proposed rail link, clean and airy interiors, improved retail and F&B, and excellent access and comfort from arrival to boarding.

The scheme would deliver significantly enhanced facilities, allowing LBA to meet its expected passenger demand, with improved level of service and efficiency. Features to enhance the passenger experience include better surface access, with the site located nearer to the proposed rail link, clean and airy interiors, improved shopping, restaurants and bars and excellent access and comfort through from arrival to boarding.

“This proposed development is hugely exciting for Leeds Bradford Airport and the North and replaces our previously approved plans,” says Hywel Rees, Chief Executive, Leeds Bradford Airport. “Our vision is to serve our region as a truly outstanding airport and to profoundly change the perception and reality of customer experience for passengers. To do this we need a terminal that meets the needs of the future in passenger flow and energy efficiency.

“This proposal is not about growing beyond our predicted capacity; it is about meeting the same demand in a more efficient way, with a smaller environmental footprint; it is about creating a more modern building that can achieve operational excellence to give passengers the best experience; and it is about addressing the challenges we know our passengers face far too frequently and that cannot be overcome within our current building.”

Leeds Bradford Airport received consent to expand its existing terminal in January 2019 and the airport’s current roadmap signposts a target of seven million passengers by 2030.

This latest announcement is the start of an extensive consultative process. If approved, it is anticipated that work could begin before the end of 2020, with the terminal complete in early-2023.