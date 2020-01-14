Frankfurt Airport re-certified under ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation and striving to be CO2-free by 2050

For 2020, Frankfurt Airport has again been recognised at Level 3 Optimisation of ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation. Fraport has systematically implemented stringent climate targets since 2008. For the 11th consecutive year, it has now received certification for Frankfurt Airport under Airport Carbon Accreditation.

Compared with 2001 levels, Frankfurt Airport has cut its CO2 emissions by over 40% – the equivalent of some 127,000 metric tonnes.

“In 2008, we set international standards by contributing to the development of the ACA climate protection programme,” says Dr Wolfgang Scholze, Head of Environmental Management, Fraport. “In 2009, we were the first airport operator in the world to be certified.”

In addition to Frankfurt, six more airports in the Fraport Group are now certified under Airport Carbon Accreditation.

In 2018, Fraport’s carbon footprint for Frankfurt Airport amounted to 188,631 metric tonnes of CO2. The 2019 figure is not yet available but is forecast to be around 175,000 metric tonnes. “We are making consistently good progress,” Dr Scholze emphasises.

Over the next 10 years, Fraport intends to cut CO2 emissions at Frankfurt Airport to 80,000 metric tonnes a year. The company is striving to fully reduce emissions and be CO2-free at FRA by 2050.

Steps to achieve this goal include implementing the airport’s first large-scale photovoltaic system by mid-2020 at a new cargo warehouse in FRA’s CargoCity South. Apron vehicles are being gradually replaced by zero-emission alternatives. Fraport is currently testing two electric buses for passenger transportation at FRA. Fraport also intends to invest in wind and solar energy. The goal is for Frankfurt Airport’s power requirements to be met almost entirely by renewable energy sources.