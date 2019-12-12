Prague Airport receives approval for first stage of Terminal 2 expansion

Václav Havel Airport Prague has introduced its long-term concept and development strategy to 2035. The Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic, as the sole shareholder of the company, has approved an investment of over CZK 16 billion (€625m) for the first stage of the Terminal 2 expansion.

The construction is anticipated to be completed in 2028. Other development projects at Prague Airport will be approved gradually, depending on the current situation and changes in the market.

Consistent growth in passenger numbers is expected to continue. Figures for Q3 2019 show 6% growth to 5.8 million passengers, and the overall forecast for the year is 17.7 million.

The long-term construction and development plan is designed to ensure the airport maintains its competitiveness. Other investments relating to increasing terminal capacity and a parallel runway are subject to approval based on future developments.

Of the CZK 16 billion (€625m) investment, about CZK 9 billion (€350m) will be invested directly into terminal expansion and the remaining CZK 7 billion (€275m) will be focused on related projects, such as taxiways, a parking garage, an elevated road, and other roads in front of the terminal.

When the first stage of Terminal 2 expansion finishes in 2028, Prague Airport will have nine new contact parking places with jetways and gates for short- and medium-haul aircraft. Together with these, five alternative parking places will also open to service long-haul flights.

“We are happy about our shareholder’s decision to expand Terminal 2. The first step of Prague Airport’s long-term development plans will help enhance air transport in the Czech Republic,” says Václav Řehoř, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prague Airport. “Prague Airport has reached the limits of its operating capacities. Over the past few years, we have started to invest into projects that will help us increase the airport’s capacity from 15 million serviced passengers per year to about 17 million per year. Beginning next spring, we are ready to start with a preparatory investment that will enable us to execute the first stage of Terminal 2 expansion. This will include projects such as the reconfiguration and relocation of taxiways and the completion of a wastewater treatment plant.”

Prague preparing rich Christmas programme

Meanwhile, Václav Havel Airport Prague has put on festive attire. The airport has been richly adorned with Christmas decorations, including several Christmas trees. Passengers can also look forward to enjoying Christmas markets, Christmas concerts performed by a choir, and traditional gingerbread cookies.

As in previous years, passengers will be able to choose original Christmas presents made by people from sheltered workshops and non-profit organisations. A charity Christmas market will take place from 16 to 18 December in the connecting corridor between Terminals 1 and 2 from 09:00 to 16:00. On Christmas Eve, gingerbread cookies from the Modrý domeček sheltered workshop will be passed out. Passengers will receive them directly from airport employees who will be easily distinguishable by their red Christmas hats.

Prague Airport is hosting the 29th ACI EUROPE Airport Commercial & Retail Conference & Exhibition, 21-23 April 2020.