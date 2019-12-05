Plaza Premium Lounge invites travellers to capture “Your Airport Moment” with Santa’s elves

Travellers are invited to capture “Your Airport Moment” with Santa’s elves, who will be appearing at select Plaza Premium Lounge locations to spread the joy with surprises.

This year, the elves have planned a round-the-world trip to visit Plaza Premium Lounge in Brisbane, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London, Rome and Toronto between 16 and 20 December 2019.

Guests are welcomed to mingle and dance with them while enjoying complimentary mulled wine, festive dishes and sweets specially prepared by the lounges’ culinary teams. Little ones will be delighted to find holiday-themed colouring postcards as keepsakes. To make a lasting impression, Plaza Premium Lounge will also present fun props for travellers to take photos and share with their loved ones or on social media #XmasBeginsHere.

During December, Plaza Premium First Hong Kong will feature a new festive a la carte menu with dishes including Christmas Turkey with Glazed Sweet Potato, Chestnut Stuffing with Cranberry Gravy, and a selection of desserts such as Christmas Log Cake and Christmas Pudding with Brandy Sauce, while Gingerbread Cocktail will be served at the lounge’s AeroBar. Plaza Premium First Kuala Lumpur will also surprise guests with Christmas dishes added to the buffet on Christmas Eve.

In the season of gifting, Santa is sharing a special gift-giving opportunity with lounge guests with a Plaza Premium Lounge gift card available for purchase online or in selected lounge locations, as well as an exclusive Plaza Premium First multi-entry gift, ideal for friends and families to share.