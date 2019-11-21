Providing the IT to effectively manage airport operations from terminal to airfield

SITA is a Platinum Sponsor at this year’s Abu Dhabi Airports-hosted ACI Airport Exchange. Ahead of the event, Roger Nakouzi, Vice President Sales, SITA, shared some thoughts with Ross Falconer.

The new Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport aims to set a new standard of efficiency and passenger experience.

“SITA is proud to be a partner in supporting this new benchmark in air travel through the technology we provide, from automating the passenger journey, tracking baggage at every step and driving new efficiencies in how the airport operation is managed,” begins Roger Nakouzi, Vice President Sales, SITA.

The company worked closely with Abu Dhabi Airports to understand its requirements and ambitions. One of the major focus areas for SITA is to aid Abu Dhabi Airports in improving its operations by implementing advanced airport systems.

“This detailed process of consultation resulted in our strategic decision to deploy holistic technology that connects landside to airside operations, assisting airport managers and operators to measure real-time data and plan resources for across all operations of the airport,” Nakouzi explains. “We are installing SITA’s Airport Management System, which collates automated data and presents it in a single view for all stakeholders, as well as centrally managing the real-time allocation of key resources – whether it is allocating a gate to an arriving aircraft or ensuring the right team is in place to load baggage on a departing flight. We also provide flight information display systems and seamless baggage tracking systems.”

Supporting streamlined operations in Midfield Terminal

With passenger traffic expected to double in the next 20 years, the industry is firmly focused on accommodating this increase without compromising the experience provided to travellers.

“SITA is working with airlines, airports, border agencies and governments to deliver a better passenger experience,” says Nakouzi.

Abu Dhabi International Airport recorded 4.5 million passengers in the summer months this year.

“SITA will continue to support Abu Dhabi Airports in streamlining operations in the Midfield Terminal by providing automated services in tracking baggage, on-screen flight displays and passenger touchpoints from check-in to boarding,” Nakouzi comments.

The Airport Management System Suite will help ensure that the airport is Airport Collaborative Decision-Making (ACDM) compliant. “SITA’s technology will collate business intelligence that will allow various stakeholders to quickly share information and make clear, informed decisions,” Nakouzi explains. “This will improve the overall efficiency of airport operations and the predictability of events, and in turn the passenger journey.”

Indeed, SITA has been a longstanding IT solutions provider to Abu Dhabi Airports and has frequently deployed advanced technology throughout its evolving operations. SITA has deployed baggage tracking systems to enable a seamless passenger journey throughout airport operations. The system accurately tracks bags and delivers them to passengers through efficient, improved luggage handling processes.

Airports are highly complex environments that require the close cooperation of all the stakeholders across the journey, including the airport, airlines, ground handlers and border control agencies.

Nakouzi adds that providing integrated solutions that allow these stakeholders to have the same, real-time view of the airport, and the ability to harness the power of data to make smarter, more intelligent decisions, is critical to ensuring the smooth operation of airports and airlines with real benefits for passengers. “This is exactly what we believe SITA will bring to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Our Airport Management Solution – a suite of integrated software applications designed to effectively manage airport operations from the terminal to the airfield – allows the airport to centrally manage everything from passenger processing and baggage handling to the real-time allocation of fundamental resources across the terminal.”