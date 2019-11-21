European aviation associations come together to organise first-ever EU Aviation Night at the European Parliament

By Agata Lyznik
On 6 November 2019, ACI EUROPE joined forces with Airlines for Europe (A4E), European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), European Travel Commission (ETC) and European Regions Airline Association (ERA) to organise the first EU Aviation Night at the European Parliament. The event was hosted by Members of the European Parliament, Jan-Christoph Oetjen (Renew Europe), Marian-Jean Marinescu (European People’s Party) and Bogusław Liberadzki (Socialists & Democrats).
The evening kicked off with short interventions from the hosting MEPs, followed by an interactive Q&A moderated by Sam Morgan from Euractiv. Three topmen of the European aviation industry were interviewed live on stage, including: Willie Walsh, Chief Executive at International Airlines Group, representing A4E, Juergen Wiese, Chairman of the Board of Governors of EBAA & Head of BMW Flight Services and, last but not least, Jost Lammers, ACI EUROPE President, outgoing Chief Executive of Budapest Airport and incoming President & CEO of Munich Airport.
The 130 top industry stakeholders in attendance, including Members of the European Parliament, transport attachés to the Permanent Representations of Member States to the European Union, representatives from the European Commission, EUROCONTROL, EASA, SESAR Joint Undertaking and other European aviation associations listened in as the three speakers outlined the industry’s hard work to reach their ambitious Climate goals, hailed the importance of connectivity for the cohesion among Europe’s regions and repeated calls for the complete overhaul of the Air Traffic Management system. The three leaders agreed that in order for the industry to align with the goals set out by the Paris Agreement, the industry needs massive investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuels, access to renewable energy, electrification and new technologies, instead of punitive measures, such as taxation.
Jan-Christoph Oetjen, Member of the European Parliament (Renew Europe); Chris Gadsden, Head of Policy, easyJet; Sabine Hornig, Representative of the Board – European Affairs, DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH; and Marian-Jean Marinescu, Member of the European Parliament (European People’s Party).
Elisabeth Kotthaus, Head of Unit DG MOVE, European Commission; Morgan Foulkes, Deputy Director General, ACI EUROPE; and Olivier Jankovec, Director General, ACI EUROPE.
Thomas Reynaert, Managing Director, Airlines for Europe; Sylviane Lust, Director General, AIRE; and Koen Vermeir, AIRE.
Jost Lammers, ACI EUROPE President and outgoing CEO of Budapest Airport & incoming President & CEO of Munich Airport.
Eduardo Santander, Executive Director, European Travel Commission; Juergen Wiese, Chairman of the Board of Governors of EBAA, Head of BMW Flight Services; Jost Lammers, ACI EUROPE President and outgoing CEO of Budapest Airport & incoming President & CEO of Munich Airport; Montserrat Barriga-Andrés, Director General, European Regions Airline Association; Bogusław Liberadzki, Member of the European Parliament (Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats); Marian-Jean Marinescu, Member of the European Parliament (European People’s Party); Willie Walsh, CEO of International Airlines Group and Member of the A4E Steering Board; and Jan-Christoph Oetjen, Member of the European Parliament (Renew Europe).
Menno van der Kamp, Manager European Affairs, Lufthansa Group; Steffen Weiss, Manager European Affairs, Munich Airport; Joerg Meinke, Head of EU Liaison Office, Lufthansa Group; and Vanessa Haumberger, Vice President Political Affairs, Munich Airport.
Eamonn Brennan, Director General, EUROCONTROL, and Willie Walsh, Chief Executive of International Airlines Group.
Bogusław Liberadzki, Member of the European Parliament (Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats), and Filip Cornelis, Director for Aviation, European Commission.
Agota Ollos, Manager Regulatory Affairs, European Regions Airline Association; Margit Markus Moossen, Counsellor, Permanent Representation of Estonia to the EU; Susanne Pillath, Counsellor, Permanent Representation of the Federal Republic of Germany to the EU; Ina Miskulin, Transport Attaché, Permanent Representation of Croatia to the EU; and Mario Saric, Counsellor for Transport Affairs, Permanent Representation of Sweden to the EU.
Enrico Parini, Brussels Representative, ENAV; Johnny Pring, Manager European Policy and Advocacy, CANSO Europe; and Triona Keaveney, Senior Communications Officer, SESAR Joint Undertaking.