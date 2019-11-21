2nd ACI EUROPE Security Summit, Tel Aviv, 17-19 September 2019
The 2nd ACI EUROPE Security Summit, hosted by Israel Airports Authority, took place in Tel Aviv on 17-19 September 2019. The theme of this year’s event was Aviation Security: Leading from the Front – “It’s not enough to be up to date, you have to be up to tomorrow” (David Ben-Gurion, First Prime Minister of Israel).
This year’s conference brought together representatives from the European Commission, US Transportation Security Administration, the Israeli authorities, and experts from the airport community, airlines and security stakeholders including a wide range of technology manufacturers and security service providers.
Photos by Sivan Farag
The two-day exhibition provided a showcase of the latest technologies, services and solutions safeguarding the security and safety of air transport.
Olivier Jankovec, Director General, ACI EUROPE: “The Commission has started working on an Aviation Security Strategy for the Future. This project must be part of its priorities for the coming years. It should include a strong drive on developing and financing innovation capabilities. It should also involve the development of a European Trusted Air Passenger programme similar to what the US has been doing for many years. ACI EUROPE is ready and willing to assist.”
Shmuel Zakay, Managing Director, Ben Gurion International Airport, delivered the welcome address from Israel Airports Authority.
Carlos Mestre Zamarreño, Head of Unit, European Commission, gave a keynote address covering, inter alia, how the threat is evolving and changing, and how the EU Aviation Security Strategy is developing.
Stacey Fitzmaurice, Executive Assistant Administrator for Operations Support, Transportation Security Administration, delivered a keynote address on the TSA Aviation Security Strategy and future initiatives.
Israel Airports Authority hosted a Welcome Reception at Haiku Sky Bar, overlooking the magnificent Tel Aviv coastline and city.
The Gala Dinner, hosted by Israel Airports Authority, took place in the Urban Garden, a spectacular outside event venue located in central Tel Aviv. It was an immersive experience that awakened the senses.
In his keynote address, Ilan Hartman, Deputy Head of Security, El Al Israeli Airlines, explained that the airline’s vision is “to be a national, innovative and integrated leader in the field of aviation security, giving Israeli aviation maximum commercial freedom worldwide”.
The First Working Session: “What are the present threats to aviation security? What are the latest solutions?” was chaired by David Trembaczowski-Ryder, Head of Aviation Security, ACI EUROPE, with speakers including Laurent Muschel, Director Security, European Commission; Illy Gruber, VP Marketing, Percepto; and Dov Weinberg, Director of Security Technologies, Israel Airports Authority.
The Second Working Session: “Checkpoint for the 21st century” was chaired by José Luis Nieto Garrido, Head of Airport Security, AENA, and Vice-Chair, ACI EUROPE Security Committee. Speakers included Amir Beeri, CEO SeemPulse; Juan Manuel Segura, Director of Product Innovation, Securiport; Billy Shallow, Manager, Smart Security, ACI World; and Bart Mos, Senior Security Advisor, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
The Third Working Session: “What about the human? Why machines will never replace people in aviation security” was chaired by Johnnie Mϋller, Security Director, Copenhagen Airports and Chairman of the ACI World Security Standing Committee. Speakers included Ronald Engels, Director Aviation, G4S; David BaMaung, Director of Strategic Development, CAMOR; Yanik Sterchi, Research Scientist, University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW), Center for Adaptive Security Research and Applications (CASRA); Richard Thompson, Market Head UK, Ireland & Israel, Sales, Smiths Detection; and Stacey Peel, Global Aviation Security Lead, Arup.
The Fourth Working Session focused on “The need for a more joined-up approach between airport security and the threat of cyber-attack”. The chair was Dr John McCarthy, Senior Adviser CyberSecurity, ServiceTec. Speakers included Roee Laufer, Division Head, Cyber and Information Security, Israel Airports Authority; Eynav Haim Sayag, Head of Technologies, R&D Cyber Technology Unit, Israel National Cyber Directorate; Eric Vautier, Group CISO, Groupe ADP; Davy Van Hyfte, Head of Airport Certification and Compliance Unit, Brussels Airport Company; Laurent Gerardin, Chief of Sectorial Coordination Division, Strategy Department, ANSSI; and Roy Dagan, co-founder and CEO, SecuriThings.
Colonel Omer Bar-Lev, former commander of Israeli special forces, and former leader on security issues in the Knesset, delivered the Grand Finalé: “40 years after I took part in the Entebbe Raid, in what ways do I believe we can reduce the cycle of violence which has made aviation a central target of the terrorists?”
The Fifth Working Session: “Protecting the landside environment” was chaired by Wilfried Covent, Senior Security Expert, Brussels Airport and Immediate Past Chair, ACI EUROPE Security Committee. Speakers included Rami Nir, Director Security Division, Israel Airports Authority; Peter Nilsson, Head of Airpol; James Cowen, Security Risk & Intelligence Advisor, Heathrow Airport; and Pini Schiff, former Director of the Security Division at Ben Gurion Airport, currently CEO of the Israel Security Companies Association.