Helping airports plan their recovery: Study by EUROCONTROL and partners highlights actions to improve performance when implementing COVID-19 measures

In order to reduce the impact of COVID-19 measures on airport performance, and so contribute to aviation’s overall recovery from the pandemic, airports need to focus on reducing the impact of space constraints and national authorities need to harmonise measures across EU Member States, according to a study published on 10 September 2020 by EUROCONTROL.

The study, commissioned from the Airport Research Center (ARC), aims to help airports understand the impact of implementing COVID-19 measures on airport performance. In collaboration with ACI EUROPE and other industry partners, the study assessed the impact of these measures on terminal operations, in particular passenger journey time, terminal throughput and boarding gate processing capacity.

Eamonn Brennan, Director General, EUROCONTROL, comments: “This report is a valuable practical contribution to recovery. It provides airports with a detailed set of process assessments indicating where they need to focus as traffic recovers. It highlights the vital importance of harmonisation of measures for air travel, key to passenger confidence and efficiency.”

Olivier Jankovec, Director General, ACI EUROPE, says: “We are extremely grateful to EUROCONTROL for having followed our suggestion to look into the impact of COVID-19 measures on airport performance. This is a very important piece of work not just for airports but for the entire aviation system. Airport capacity issues are set to become a major constraining factor for the system when demand for air traffic picks up. This study gives a clear understanding of what lies ahead in this regard and what kind of mitigation measures need to be considered. We look forward to keep working closely with EUROCONTROL and all operational partners.”

With key inputs from ARC, ACI EUROPE and four airports/airport groups (Paris CDG, London Heathrow, Stuttgart and Swedavia), as well as the support of IATA, the ARC study used detailed simulations to model the potential effect of COVID measures across airport processes.

“Health and safety is our number one priority and the aviation industry has taken firm action to safeguard the health of travellers, staff and crew during the coronavirus pandemic,” says Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Europe. “These measures, including increased sanitisation and social distancing, inevitably impact on airport capacity and aircraft scheduling. We welcome this study from EUROCONTROL, which gives valuable insight into the practical impact of COVID-19 health measures and provides airports, airlines, and policy-makers with vital data for future planning. It’s important we now take this information and work together to minimise capacity impacts.”

The results show that, for the same passenger numbers in a pre-COVID queue:

50% more space is required at check-in

100% more space at security control

35-50% more space at boarding gates

Up to 10 minutes additional time to the departing passenger journey

100% more space at immigration

30-50% more space for baggage reclaim

5-20 minutes additional time to the arriving passenger journey

Additional measures are needed to mitigate impact if health checks are required for arrivals/transfers

The main conclusions of the study are: