London Luton Airport first in UK to receive ACI Airport Health Accreditation

London Luton Airport has received certification from the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation programme. It is the first UK airport and among the first in the world to be awarded the accreditation, which provides airports with an assessment of how well their health measures align with worldwide standards and industry best practices. It was awarded after a careful assessment of new health measures and procedures that have been introduced.

All passenger areas and processes at the airport were assessed as part of the accreditation process, including terminal access, check-in areas, security screening, boarding gates, lounges, and airport shops and restaurants. The physical layout and additional passenger facilities, as well as communication with customers, also formed part of the assessment.

London Luton’s accreditation demonstrates its ongoing commitment to the safety of staff and passengers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the importance it places on restoring public confidence in air travel. The globally-recognised standards on health and hygiene provide a seal of approval for the many measures in place, which include:

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection in the terminal

Installation of hand sanitiser units across the airport

Use of autonomous robotics to clean and sanitise site

Installation of floor markings and signage, so passengers can maintain a safe distance wherever possible

Installation of protective screens at customer service points such as check-in

Displaying the latest public health information throughout the airport including regular announcements

“Airports are vital to the UK’s economic recovery, and as we welcome back more passengers we are taking every measure possible to ensure that everyone in the airport is as safe as possible,” says Alberto Martin, CEO London Luton Airport. “This accreditation provides peace of mind to our staff and the passengers who choose to fly with us. I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone at the airport whose efforts have helped us to achieve this industry-leading standard.”