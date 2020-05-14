Leeds Bradford Airport submits proposal for more efficient and sustainable replacement terminal

Leeds Bradford Airport has submitted its planning application to Leeds City Council to build a new, state-of-the-art replacement terminal. The proposal aims to dramatically improve passenger experience, deliver one of the UK’s most environmentally-efficient airport buildings, and support the region’s economic prosperity.

The plans, first announced in January this year, replace a previously-consented scheme, and the airport’s existing terminal building with a more efficient and sustainable development. The aim is to enable the airport to reach its target of becoming carbon net zero by 2023 for airport operations. The plans propose the construction of a three floor, 34,000sqm replacement terminal on an alternative site within the airport’s boundary.

Prior to the submission, Leeds Bradford Airport engaged in an extensive consultative process, with over a thousand residents and organisations across Yorkshire providing feedback on the proposed plans. If approved, it is anticipated that work could begin before the end of 2020, with the terminal completed in 2023.

It is estimated that the development would support 12,650 permanent jobs across the Leeds City Region, as well as creating 850 construction-related jobs over the period of the build.

“The new terminal design allows delivery of existing consented capacity in a more efficient way, with a smaller environmental footprint,” says Hywel Rees, Chief Executive, Leeds Bradford Airport. “The replacement building will have a modern, flexible design whilst achieving operational excellence to give passengers the best experience and address the challenges we know our passengers face far too frequently that cannot be overcome within our current building.

“We are committed to the future of LBA and bringing our plans to fruition if approved. This significant investment in the airport will protect and create new jobs, boost international connectivity, and comes at a time when the region and sector need to turbocharge the economic recovery.”

The airport received consent to expand its existing terminal in January 2019 and the airport’s current roadmap signposts a target of seven million passengers by 2030. When complete, the new scheme would deliver significantly enhanced facilities, allowing Leeds Bradford Airport to meet expected passenger demand with improved level of service and efficiency. Features to enhance the passenger experience include better surface access, with the site located nearer to the proposed rail link; modern and airy interiors; improved shopping, restaurants and bars; and excellent access and comfort from arrival to boarding.