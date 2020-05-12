EuroAirport prepares for the return of passengers – protective masks mandatory on airport premises

After both France and Switzerland announced an easing of lockdown restrictions, EuroAirport is preparing for the return of passenger and air traffic. The focus remains on protecting the health and safety of passengers and employees, with protective masks mandatory on airport premises.

After numerous countries closed their borders, air travel came to a near standstill. The lockdown restrictions for the containment of COVID-19 are working, which is why both France and Switzerland decided on a further easing of restrictions as of 11 May 2020.

EuroAirport is working collaboratively with its airport operations partners to organise passenger flows and prepare practical behavioural measures for re-booting operations.

For the time being, only one of the three security check areas at the terminal is open to passengers. The others will be opened as the volume of traffic picks up. Check-in counters, departure gates, lounges and sales points will be opened in accordance with official decisions and in consultation with the partners concerned.

Visitors and passengers on all airport premises must:

Wear protective masks (mandatory)

Strictly observe minimum distances and hygiene rules

Furthermore, airlines may decide to impose further restrictions on passengers

To protect the health and safety of its passengers, visitors, and employees, EuroAirport has taken the following measures, among others:

Hand sanitiser stations, barriers and distance markers at all potential gathering places

Perspex screen dividers at counters

Intensified disinfection by cleaning teams of heavy-use surfaces and areas such as escalator belts, elevator buttons, door handles, and toilets, as well as check-in and counter areas

The coronavirus has a huge impact on all areas of life and its effects will no doubt be felt for a long time to come. “It will probably take a long time to reach the passenger volumes of end-2019”, says Matthias Suhr, Director, Basel-Mulhouse Airport. “But we will do our utmost to continue being a solid, responsible and attractive partner for our customers.”