DFI launches Fly-Safe kit to help airports meet safeguarding measures for passengers

Sustainable retail specialist Duty Free Innovation (DFI) has brought to market a Fly-Safe kit aimed at airport operators to help their passengers comply with new safety measures.

Although detailed plans for the return of regular air travel and the opening of airports have yet to be set out, what is certain is that until a workable vaccine can be implemented globally, strict measures on social distancing and sanitisation will be the new normal.

With talk of temperature checks, empty middle seats on planes and contact-tracing apps already widespread, recent news that several countries have made the wearing of face masks compulsory on public transport is a clear indicator of what’s to come for all airports and airlines.

To help support these new safeguarding measures and to help give passengers the reassurance they are being cared for, DFI has created a Fly-Safe kit for airports to give to passengers. The kit compromises a Type 1 medical face mask, three pairs of disposable gloves, a pack of three sanitising wipes, and an information card on safe travel guidance.

According to DFI, the concept is to give every passenger one of the Fly-Safe kits to protect them, minimising their risk of contamination. “This will also provide the airports with a practical and affordable way of ensuring that all passengers and staff in the airport environment have a compliant and effective face covering,” says DFI spokesperson Simon Best. “We see this as being an important step in airports demonstrating that they are meeting safety framework requirements set by authorities.”

He continues: “The Fly-Safe kit is designed minimise the risk of infection and give travellers comfort and confidence to move around the airport freely without unnecessary risk to other passengers and airport staff.”

DFI states the kit, which already has interest from some key airport locations, will help airports when they start operating again in these difficult times.