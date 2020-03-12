Three new airports join AIRPORTconnect video advertising network

The unique service for advertising clients provided at the airports in Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Stuttgart has welcomed three new partners. Cologne/Bonn Airport and the two airports in Berlin – Tegel and Schönefeld – are now part of the AIRPORTconnect group. Clients can now make weekly bookings of premium out-of-home digital advertising spaces at seven German airports – easily and flexibly as a single package. As a result, this advertising concept will now extend to 58 screens, all of them in 16:9 full HD format. That is twice as many screens as in 2019. With AIRPORTconnect, advertisers can reach almost four million passengers per week.

The unique marketing concept has been attracting several high-profile clients since May 2019: for example, the luggage brand Samsonite and the cloud-based software company LogMeIn have all booked the AIRPORTconnect network as the distribution channel for their campaigns.

“We’re delighted with the successful launch of AIRPORTconnect and to see it being used by international premium brands,” says Cornelia Rossmann, Vice President Advertising & Media, Munich Airport. “With the three new locations we have gained valuable partners that make our service even more attractive to our clients by perfectly complementing existing advertising spaces, thus offering an even greater reach for their messages.”

Munich Airport is the largest AIRPORTconnect partner and is the site of 12 of the 58 AIRPORTconnect advertising locations. The screens are positioned before and after security: the four digital take-off boards in Terminal 1 are centrally-placed before the security checkpoints.

Advertisers’ messages are displayed right next to the flight information screens in Terminal 1 to ensure maximum impact. These options are complemented by eight digital wall-mounted screens in the Terminal 2 satellite facility: two in the Schengen area and six in the non-Schengen area.