Capi collaborates with Samsung in launch at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Royal Capi-Lux (Capi), the airport retail brand of B&S Group, is collaborating with Samsung to let travellers at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol experience their latest technology. An inspiring Samsung branded pop-up store has been created in the airport’s Lounge 2 to introduce the latest innovations including flagship smartphones and smartwatches.

For the introduction of Samsung’s latest technology, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is the only location worldwide with a grand product launch with pop-up store. The newest Galaxy products can be experienced, such as the Galaxy Z Flip with innovative foldable design and the newest Galaxy S20 with revolutionary camera; 100x Space Zoom and 8K Video Snap.

Samsung specialists are on hand to demonstrate the products and provide advice to travellers about which smartphone, wearable product, or accessory suits them best. Meanwhile, exclusive promotions are available for customers visiting the pop-up store.

“In this decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us,” says Gerben van Walt Meijer, Mobile Marketing Manager, Samsung Netherlands. “All three Galaxy S20 variants are equipped with 5G connectivity, which means that even larger amounts of data can be shared much faster and accessibility is greatly improved, even in busy locations. Thanks to the stable 5G connection and the AI-powered camera, video chat becomes a completely different experience. As a result, you can effortlessly play your favourite game on the Galaxy S20. We’re excited to bring these innovations to the public.”

Travellers can experience the latest Samsung innovations in the pop-up store located in Lounge 2 at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol until 30 April.