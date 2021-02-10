Vanderlande introduces new self-service application for security checkpoints

Vanderlande has launched PAX Divest Assistant, a new self-service application for airport security checkpoints. The innovative solution allows passengers to move through the divestment process without the help of a local agent, contributing to a seamless experience and helping to enhance safety at the checkpoint.

Self-service applications are now common in airports worldwide, and widely used and appreciated by passengers. However, security checkpoints lack self-service options and are heavily reliant on constant interactions between agents and passengers. In the context of a global pandemic, airports must limit physical contact between their employees and travellers while factoring in resource limitations.

To address this challenge – and with a view to the future of security checkpoints – Vanderlande has developed PAX Divest Assistant. With this new concept, support agents are located remotely and can connect to passengers in need of assistance via video calls. This capability delivers increased flexibility to airports while providing staff with a safer and more pleasant working environment.

“Vanderlande sees a future in which security screening is a seamless process and passengers can enjoy a stress-free journey through the checkpoint,” says Andrew Manship, Executive Vice President and Board Member, Vanderlande. “We believe that the launch of this new solution is the next step towards achieving this vision, moving towards a situation where efficiency and the passenger experience go hand-in-hand.”