Turkish Government extends Fraport TAV Antalya’s airport concession by two years

Fraport AG has welcomed the Turkish Government’s decision to extend the current concession for managing Antalya Airport by two years to the end of 2026 and to defer payment of the annual concession fee for 2022 to 2024. This agreement will help the Fraport TAV Antalya joint venture to relaunch Antalya Airport on a steady course, maintaining continuity during such a critical time in aviation.

For more than two decades, Fraport AG has been a dedicated and reliable partner in managing and developing Antalya Airport. Over the years, Fraport TAV Antalya has attracted more airlines and routes, and enhanced the passenger experience. Antalya has become the international gateway to Turkey’s largest and most important tourism region – and one of the leading destinations in the Mediterranean. Fraport also looks forward to the opportunity of continuing its Antalya partnership in the decades ahead.

Since early 2020 and continuing in 2021, the global pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions have severely impacted aviation. In close cooperation with all authorities, Fraport TAV Antalya responded quickly by implementing comprehensive COVID-19 hygiene and heath protection measures for travellers while maintaining operational capabilities. Recovery from the COVID-19 related traffic losses requires continuity and commitment, along with time and patience from all stakeholders.

Antalya Airport served nearly 35.5 million in 2019, reaching an all-time record number of passengers. In 2020, Antalya’s traffic dropped by nearly 73% year-on-year to about 9.7 million, amid the impact of the global pandemic.