London Southend Airport commits to carbon neutrality by 2027

London Southend Airport has achieved ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation. Airport Carbon Accreditation is the only institutionally-endorsed, global carbon management certification programme for airports. It independently assesses and recognises the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through a structured programme.

“This award reflects the work the airport continues to invest in addressing its environmental impacts,” says Glyn Jones, CEO London Southend Airport. “The airport recognises it has an important role to play in protecting the environment whilst creating economic benefits, connectivity and employment opportunities for everyone in Southend and the local area. This is a great first step towards carbon neutrality and another part of our plan to develop a sustainable airport.”

Olivier Jankovec, Director General, ACI EUROPE, comments: “Achieving Airport Carbon Accreditation amid the worst crisis ever experienced by the airport sector is both extraordinary and commendable. We all know that we cannot wait for the health crisis to loosen its grip on our industry to address the looming Climate Emergency, at the same time decarbonisation comes at a cost that cannot be absorbed easily in normal circumstances, not to mention the current financial devastation faced by airports across Europe and beyond. London Southend Airport is leading by example in continuing to invest in carbon management and reduction regardless. Hats off to the team that made it possible!”

Environmental considerations go further than carbon, and a range of measures are in place at the airport to make a positive change, from its own solar farm which powers the terminal, air quality monitors around the airport site which consistently remain below UK Government guidelines (lower in comparison to other monitoring sites in the local area) and zero waste to landfill.

James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East, adds: “I would like to congratulate Southend Airport on receiving this award and its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2027. We all know how important the airport is to our local economy and this positive attitude towards protecting the environment will help future-proof our town and create a greener Southend.”