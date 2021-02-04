GMR Group signs MoU with Airbus to collaborate on aircraft maintenance and airport services

GMR Group, a leading airport operator and aviation infrastructure developer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation. They will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services.

As part of the MoU, GMR Group and Airbus will collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services like maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services both for commercial and military aircraft to benefit the entire aerospace ecosystem in the country.

“As one of the leading operators of airports globally, we at GMR are very pleased to partner with Airbus to bring the best possible experience and services to the airlines and passengers who are our shared customers, leveraging our complementary strengths and market presence,” says SGK Kishore, Executive Director – South & Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports. “Under this partnership, GMR and Airbus teams will work together and innovate across areas such as airport operations and air cargo supply chain among others to realise our shared goals.”

Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia, comments: “Airbus and the GMR Group are committed to high standards of operational efficiency and innovation. Through this partnership we will align in our mission to provide world-class aviation services in the region. We will work together towards developing solutions that will shape the future of aviation services in the region.”