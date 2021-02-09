Birmingham Airport offers rapid COVID-19 screening services

Birmingham Airport and ExpressTest (a division of Cignpost Diagnostics Ltd) have launched rapid testing within the terminal. The site offers fast and accurate lateral flow and PCR testing and is now available for passengers who are legally permitted to travel, staff and the general public.

Lateral flow tests are available for £50 per person. PCR tests cost £99 per person for the general public and £80 per person for airline passengers. Airport staff can receive a PCR test if needed for £60. The site is located in the departures area in the airport’s South Terminal.

No booking is required for lateral flow tests as this is a walk-in service. Customers will be asked to fill out their details and sign the consent form at the site. The customer will then be guided through to their testing booth by a member of ExpressTest staff, where they will be swabbed. The customer will then wait for 20 minutes and, subject to the test result being negative, will receive a Fit to Fly certificate. All customers must ensure they are adhering to government guidelines when they arrive for their screening.

Customers who require a PCR test should book via the ExpressTest website prior to arrival. ExpressTest aims to deliver PCR test results by 22:00 the day after the test. However, results could take up to 48 hours to receive. ExpressTest is an approved private testing provider on the UK Government’s Test to Release list and can therefore be used to have a test on day five after arriving back into the UK to reduce the length required in quarantine.

ExpressTest uses lateral flow tests and the latest gold standard PCR equipment that is all fully CE-IVD certified and manufactured to the highest possible standards. The tests are carried out by a trained screening practitioner in full PPE.

“We are pleased to partner with ExpressTest to offer our customers, that are legally permitted to travel, the opportunity to take COVID-19 tests that are required for foreign travel or to shorten their time in quarantine after arrival into the UK,” says Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director, Birmingham Airport. “We have ensured that ExpressTest can offer the different types of test that are required for worldwide travel and being on the Government affiliated private testing provider list, customers can rest assured of the standard and accuracy of these tests.”

Nick Markham, Founder of ExpressTest, comments: “We hope that these rapid testing services will play a big role in helping to lift the travel restrictions currently in place, and we’re delighted to be able to offer safe and reliable services to the public. As a growing number of airlines and destinations now require a negative lateral flow test, as well as a negative PCR test to be able to travel, we are pleased to be supporting Birmingham Airport in offering both these services.”