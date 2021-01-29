Wizz Air adds three new destinations to its Larnaca network

Hermes Airports has announced that Wizz Air will operate three new destinations from Larnaca – to Oslo, Tel Aviv and Kharkov – beginning on 30 March 2021, as well as the allocation of a third aircraft to its Larnaca base. In addition to the new routes, Wizz Air will increase the frequency of the Larnaca-Wroclaw route.

The announcement is expected to open the door for tourists to spend their holidays on the island of Cyprus and support its economy by ramping up tourism. Meanwhile, Cypriots will have the chance to explore these new destinations.

By this summer, the airline will have a fleet of three modern, state-of-the-art Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft at its Larnaca base.

“We know that the demand for travelling is greater than ever before,” says Andras Rado, Senior Communications Manager, Wizz Air. “To satisfy this need, we are delighted to offer a number of new routes which will support the swift ramp up of Cyprus’ tourism and economy. We are delighted to offer flexibility to our passengers and provide options which guarantee that changes to the booking can be made easily and quickly any time, even up to three hours prior to the flight. With our enhanced protective hygiene measures onboard, we welcome passengers to fly on our ultra-modern fleet while enjoying WIZZ’s great onboard service.”