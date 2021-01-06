Swissport opens COVID-19 testing facility at Zurich Airport

Swissport subsidiary Checkport Schweiz AG will begin operating a pre-departure PCR testing facility at Zurich Airport on 7 January 2021. The Ender Diagnostics PCR tests are carried out by saliva sample, rather than nasal swab, and the test result is available within only five hours, instead of 24 to 48 hours as with previous PCR tests.

The tests are sold as self-test kits onsite and can be performed in test boxes independently, with no assistance required by medical personnel. The test boxes are cleaned after each traveller. The samples are transported to the Swiss Analysis AG laboratory four times a day by a dedicated courier service.

The price for the new COVID-19 test is 195 Swiss francs (€180). Customers are informed of their test result by password-protected email. Currently, the testing facility is operating every day between 06:00 and 20:00 and can be visited without prior appointment. The test centre is located on the first floor of Zurich Airport’s check-in 2.

The tests are intended for people who do not show COVID-19 symptoms but need a test for travel or in order to participate at specific events.

“We are pleased to partner with Ender Diagnostics for the COVID-19 rapid testing centre at Zurich Airport,” says Daniel Steffen, Managing Director, Checkport Schweiz AG. “Passengers travelling to countries that require proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure now enjoy a simpler pre-departure procedure. Our new service brings great relief to air travel. We are convinced it will help motivate people to return to flying.”

Following the opening of the pre-departure testing facility at Heathrow Airport on 20 October 2020, this is the second testing facility operated at a major international airport with the participation of Swissport. These pre-departure tests will help passengers meet the requirements of governments around the world, while giving all travellers the assurance that everyone on their aircraft has a negative test result. By operating pre-departure test centres right at the airports, Swissport, in collaboration with medical partners, can contribute to keeping travellers safe without negatively impacting public testing resources needed for patients with symptoms.