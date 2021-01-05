Riga Airport achieves Level 2 of Airport Carbon Accreditation

Demonstrating the reduction of carbon emissions and confirming its readiness to work sustainably, Riga Airport has been recognised at Level 2 Reduction of ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation. This means that the airport has demonstrated a reduction in carbon emissions relative to the average emissions of the previous three years and has proven its readiness to work sustainably and continue to work purposefully to reduce carbon emissions.

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the only airport-specific carbon reduction programme in the world and this recognition confirms Riga Airport’s strategic direction towards sustainable development and mitigation of climate change.

“Sustainability, with the environment as one of its key aspects, must be at the heart of any company’s business today,” says Laila Odiņa, Chairperson of the Board of Riga Airport. “Riga Airport works on these issues in a planned and purposeful manner, implementing its economic activities in such a way as to create as little impact on the environment as possible, but if such an impact exists, to minimise its consequences. By participating in the ACA programme and complying with its guidelines, the goal of Riga Airport is to certify for an ever-higher level of accreditation, ultimately reaching net zero level emissions.”

NetZero2050 is an integral part of the ACI EUROPE Airport Sustainability Strategy, which is also closely linked to the European Union’s Green Course and commitment to climate neutrality by 2050.