Plaza Premium Group extends airport hospitality services to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, which is owned by Malaysia Airports, handed over operation of the lounge areas in the terminal, as well as all premium services, including fast track and meet & assist services to Plaza Premium Group on 1 January 2021. Plaza Premium Group will invest in a series of enhancements and upgrades to both service and facilities, with the aim of creating an elevated lounge experience and promoting a seamless airport journey.

Plaza Premium Group currently serves more than 20 million passengers annually at 49 airports across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Americas, and will open a new lounge in the international terminal in addition to the two already-available lounges at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen. Both existing lounges span 418sqm and accommodate more than 100 guests. Promoting a safe and hygienic environment, both lounges include comfortable seating, workstations that encourage privacy and social distancing, and a dining area featuring pre-packaged and individually-portioned food and beverage selections for travellers to relax and enjoy a worry-free airport experience before their onward journey.

“Our partnership with Plaza Premium Group goes back to as far as 1998 when they opened their first lounge at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia and we have seen them grow to become a leading provider of airport hospitality services all over the world,” says Dato’ Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh, Malaysia Airports Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO). “We are confident they will bring the same high service standards to SAW. The presence of Plaza Premium Group at the airport is a manifestation of our continued commitment to ensure world-class service culture and hospitality is practised at all our airports.”

Song Hoi-see, founder & CEO of Plaza Premium Group, further shares: “We are thrilled to extend our Skytrax award-winning airport hospitality services to Turkey and Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, a major airport hub in the region and also one of my favourite cities. This strategic expansion is a significant milestone for us, especially during this unprecedented time, we hope that this is the beginning of reviving global travel as we continue to strengthen our connection with travellers in the world.”